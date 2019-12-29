Nurses confirm two further strike dates

Nurses in Derry will take further strike action in the new year.

Earlier this month, local nurses were among more than 15,000 who took to the picket lines over pay and staffing levels.

It was the first time in the 103-year history of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) that its members have taken such action.

It has announced nurses will strike on 8 and 10 January next, unless a resolution is reached.

RCN nurses are expected once again to be joined by health workers from UNISON and NIPSA.

Pat Cullen, director of the RCN in Northern Ireland, said nurses in Northern Ireland were angry that no one appeared to be taking seriously the crisis in the Health Service.

She added:”By now, no-one in Northern Ireland, or indeed the rest of the UK, can be in any doubt about the inequalities in health care that people in Northern Ireland are facing."

She added while the RCN supported the restoration of devolution, nurses "deeply resent the link that is being made between this and resolving the crisis in health care".