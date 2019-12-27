Man takes on Ecuador's three highest mountains for Derry's Sperrin Unit

Contact
Andrew Bratton presenting the cheque.
A man has raised £800 for Derry's Cancer Centre by scaling three of Equador's highest mountains.
The Western Health and Social Care Trust gratefully acknowledged Andrew Bratton's a kind donation of £800 to the Sperrin Unit, North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin Hospital.
Andrew raised the funds from friends and family following his climb of Ecuador's three highest mountains in November with friends Mark and Thomas Watters.
Andrew made the presentation to Staff Nurses Rikita Connor and Charlene Dougherty in loving memory of Mary Nutt (Grandmother), David Bratton (Grandfather), Lesley Kennedy (Cousin) and Arthur Campbell (Uncle) in recognition of the outstanding care provided by the staff in the Sperrin Unit.
