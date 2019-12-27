Women's Institute donate beautiful knitted baby hats to the Labour Ward at Altnagelvin Hospital

Contact
Collette Craig of the WI handing over the little hats.
Maternity staff on our Labour Ward in Altnagelvin Hospital were presented with knitted baby hats by Collette Craig from Women's Institute of Northern Ireland recently.
Collette donated the hats which will be worn by new born babies delivered at the hospital.
Sr Orla McCready, Midwife Orlaith Kerlin and Labour Ward Manager Brenda Mc Clafferty accepted the kind donation from Collette.
