Altnagelvin site manager awarded for house building excellence

Brian O'Kane, of Braidwater Homes, won a regional title in the third round of the NHBC Pride in the Job Awards 2019 held at the the Culloden Estate and Spa.

He was honoured for his dedication to building homes of exceptional quality before an audience of 300 for his site Birch Hill in Altnagelvin.

Now in its 39th year, Pride in the Job, organised by NHBC, the UK’s leading warranty and insurance provider for new homes, are the most highly regarded in the house-building industry. They recognise and reward a site manager’s dedication to achieving the highest standards in house building, and their commitment to building homes of outstanding quality.

Site managers are automatically entered into the competition if they are working on a site registered for NHBC warranty. The competition is free and the winners are decided by a panel of expert judges making site visits - Brian showed impressive dedication to achieving the highest quality on his site.

Commenting on the awards, NHBC regional director, Padraig Venney, said: “A site manager’s job is one of the toughest in house building and they carry out a role that has many hats.

“They are the pivotal part in building someone’s home, ensuring it is built on time and on budget while maintaining high quality and the safety of everyone onsite.

“To reach this level of the competition means you are at the very top of the house- building industry. Brian is without doubt building homes to an exceptional standard and is a worthy winner. Congratulations and good luck to Brian in the final stage of the competition.”

Brian will now go on to compete for the ultimate title in house building, the Supreme Award which will be unveiled at a gala ceremony in London next month.