Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Galliagh Women’s Group holds Christmas grotto

Santa makes surprise visit to delight of local children and parents

Galliagh Women’s Group holds Christmas grotto

Some of the women and children who got to meet Santa in his grotto during his visit to the Galliagh Women's Group.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Galliagh Women’s Group held a Christmas Grotto event during the festive period for children living in the area.
The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) funded the group’s grotto to give local children the opportunity to meet Santa.
All the parents and children had their photo taken with Santa.
Galliagh Women’s Group is a non-profit making organisation based in the heart of Shantallow which makes a "practical difference to people on the ground."
It provides guidance for people seeking information on benefits or requesting representation at appeal tri- bunals. The women’s group also operates a counselling service and has a strong focus on the health and wellbeing of the entire family.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie