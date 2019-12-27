Galliagh Women’s Group holds Christmas grotto

Galliagh Women’s Group held a Christmas Grotto event during the festive period for children living in the area.

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) funded the group’s grotto to give local children the opportunity to meet Santa.

All the parents and children had their photo taken with Santa.

Galliagh Women’s Group is a non-profit making organisation based in the heart of Shantallow which makes a "practical difference to people on the ground."

It provides guidance for people seeking information on benefits or requesting representation at appeal tri- bunals. The women’s group also operates a counselling service and has a strong focus on the health and wellbeing of the entire family.