Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Met Éireann's weather forecast for St Stephen's Day walks and activities

christmas weather forecast st stephen's day boxing daymet éireann weather storm

Weather map for Ireland at noon on St Stephen's Day

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Met Éireann forecasts mild but at times wet and windy weather on St Stephen's Day for anybody planing to get out for a walk or take part in some of the many activities on December 26. 

The forcaster says Thursday will be wet and windy at first tomorrow in northern and eastern areas, but dry intervals will develop in most parts, with some bright spells and winds easing overland.

However, Met Éireann says further outbreaks of showery rain will extend from the west and southwest. Maximum temperatures 8 to 12 Celsius, in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds, strong and gusty in southern and western coastal areas, with gales at sea.

Thursday night will be dry to start in some places, but a spell of wet and breezy weather will affect all areas overnight. Lowest temperatures 7 to 9 C., in fresh and gusty south to southwest winds.

The national outlook is expected to be mild, but often breezy. More below tweet.

 

 

Met Éireann outlook for the festive weekend

Friday: Breezy, with fresh and gusty south to southwest winds. Rain in all areas at first, but this soon becoming confined to parts of the northwest coast. Rather cloudy misty elsewhere, with some fog on hills and coasts, but some dry, bright periods also, with a little sunshine coming through. Highs of 11 to 13 C. Mild and breezy overnight with temperatures not falling below 7 or 8 C.

Saturday: Breezy with fresh southerly winds, which may increase strong in some exposed coastal areas. A lot of dry weather is expected, if fairly cloudy generally, but some bright or sunny spells should break through. But some rain may affect parts of the northwest coast late in the day and overnight. Dry otherwise. Top temperatures 9 to 12 C. Mild overnight with lows of 8 to 10 C.

Sunday: Breezy, but very mild with highs of 11 to 14 C., expected. Winds fresh and gusty southerly. A lot of dry, bright weather, but rain is set to develop sometime late Sunday on the northwest coast and this rain is set to cross the country overnight. Mild overnight, with lows of 7 or 8 C.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie