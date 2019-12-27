Ballymaguigan play park proposal for planning committee

A planning application for a play park in Ballymaguigan is to go before a Mid Ulster District Council committee in the New Year.

The news has been welcomed by Sinn Fein councillor Donal McPeake, who praised the work of his predecessor Peter Bateson in pushing the proposal in his years representing the area.

Cllr McPeake said: "When I first came into council, this was one of the projects that I inherited, and immediately I sought to get some progress on, meeting with council officials about the possibility of a play park on the site as far back as January.

"We are all familiar with the many benefits reported from leisure facilities for children, particularly those which encourage outdoor activity, and I think it is important that we make delivery of these sorts of spaces a priority right across our council area.

"If we are to tackle issues such as mental health problems and obesity, it is vital that we provide our young people with the amenities to allow them to get out and about, and play has been proven as a necessity for children's development.

He added: "As part of this project further on down the line, I hope to see further car parking to alleviate the issues which exist currently in O'Neill Park, and I will be making a case for delivery of this."