Resurfacing work to begin on main Desertmartin to Draperstown Road

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Mid Ulster Sinn Fein Catherine Elattar has welcomed news that resurfacing work is to commence on the main Desertmartin to Draperstown Road in January 2020.
“We have been lobbying for this work to be done over the past couple of years," Cllr Elattar said.
"It has been been on the Tni list of work to be done and I’m glad to see that it will finally be starting in January.
"At this stage, the work being done will only go as far as the Nutgrove Road, but I am hopeful that as soon as funds become available that the work will be continued along the road to Draperstown.
"This whole stretch of road needs to be done and we will continue to lobby for this to happen as soon as possible.
"There will be some disruption to traffic while work is being done, so motorists should be aware of road closures and diversions in the area for a few weeks.”
Cllr Elattar added: “As a Sinn Féin team, we will continue to lobby for road repairs and improvements in the local area. Those of us living in rural areas deserve better. “

