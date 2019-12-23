Contact

Christmas wishes from Mid Ulster MP Francie Molloy

MP expresses his best wishes to constituents over the Christmas and New Year period

Molloy - working for Mid Ulster

Mid Ulster MP Francie Molloy.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

MP for Mid Ulster, Francie Molloy, has expressed his best wishes to constituents over the Christmas and New Year period and thanks them for their support during the past year.
Mr Molloy said: “As we approach the final few weeks of this year and this decade, I want to offer my best wishes to everyone in Mid Ulster.
"Christmas is a special time for everyone, children and adults alike.
"But it can be a lonely and difficult time for many with loved ones not being around the table.”
“I would encourage people to take time with their family and friends, neighbours and to make the most of the holiday period.
"It is important that we reach out to others who may be in need of a little bit of support or a few friendly words.”
Mr Molloy added: “As we enter into 2020 we look forward to new opportunities, a fresh start.
"From a political context 2020 can also be a time of renewed opportunities for progress.
"We all need an Assembly and Executive up and running, we need a new approach to the political structures that can delivery for everyone. I thank you for your support during 2019 and in particular at the most recent election.
I pledge to continue my work on your behalf, to offer my support and representation on the issues raised by the constituents of Mid Ulster.
"Once again, I wish you a happy Christmas and a peaceful new year.”
RIGHT: Francie Molloy

