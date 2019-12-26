St Vincent de Paul (St Eugene's Conference) acknowledge £13,000 raised during collection

Contact
St Vincent de Paul Society (St Eugene’s Conference) wish to gratefully acknowledge £7,932 which was raised during their annual collection on Sunday week last - also anonymous donations of £5,000, £50, £100 and £100 which were also received.
A spokesperson said: “Your generosity throughout the year and to the Christmas collection is very much appreciated.
“Thank you for your continuing support.”
