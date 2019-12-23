Derry Death Notices - Monday 23rd December 2019

MARTIN, Noelle (nee Latta) - 22nd December 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, much loved mum of Paul, Natasha and Tanya, devoted grandmother of Alexandra, Dakoda and Bonnie, loving sister of Betty, Bertie, Billy, Violet, Annette, Nelson and the late Connie, Joan and Daphne. Funeral service in her home, 19 Benview Estate, Coshquin at 11.00am tomorrow (Tuesday 24th December) followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, if wished to Ward 50 or ICU Altnagelvin Hospital, c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street BT47 6DQ. Family time only please from 10.00pm until 11.00am. Will be sadly missed by the family circle and all her friends.



McKEAGUE, Francis Joseph - 21st December 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of 21 Garvagh Road Dungiven Co Derry. Rest in peace. Beloved husband of Gabrielle (Gaye), loving father of Denise and Michelle, dear grandfather to Danielle , Damaris, David , Laura and Amber. Funeral leaving his late residence tomorrow (Tuesday 24th December) at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Foyle Hospice, c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Wake private, family and close friends welcome as per Francie’s request. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughters, grandchildren and Paul and the entire family circle . St Joseph, patron of departing saints, pray for him.

SCANLON, John - 21st December 2019 at his home, 26 Summer Hill, Prehen, Derry. beloved husband of Bernie, much loved father of Francesca, father-in-law of James,

dearly loved grandfather of Tiernan and Grace and brother of Seamus, Imelda and Gerry. Funeral leaving Quigley's Funeral Home, Strabane today (Monday 23rd December) at 6.15pm to St Columb`s Church, Chapel Road, Derry.

Requiem Mass tomorrow (Tuesday 24thDecember) at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in St Mary`s Cemetery, Ardmore. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Donations in lieu of flowers to Chest, Heart & Stroke,

c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am.