Firmus energy confirms £1.5m invesment in Derry

Local natural gas supplier firmus energy has outlined its investment of £1.5 million in the Derry area in the final half of this year.

The local investment formed part of a wider £10.3 million construction programme across Northern Ireland and work is already underway to extend the network further and connect new properties.

Established in 2006, firmus energy supplies gas to over 95,000 homes and businesses throughout Northern Ireland.

The company has invested more than £25 million in the Derry area to date, where it currently has 13,740 customers.

In the next six months, the total number of connectable properties in Derryy is expected to rise to over 2,000.

Commenting on the announcement, Paul Stanfield, director of sales, marketing and customer operations with firmus energy, said Derry was a “key town” in its network area.

He added: “We are pleased to announce such a significant investment which helps re-emphasise our commitment to the local area.

“The network extension inevitably leads to an increase in the demand for firmus approved natural gas installers.

“We have a number of dedicated installers who work along with the local firmus energy advisory team in the Derry/Londonderry area to help ensure seamless service provision across the board. New customers can enjoy in the cost and environmental benefits natural gas as to offer.”

Mr Stanford concluded: “Domestic customers have the benefit of constant hot water and instant heat, and gas can also be used for appliances in the home such as gas hobs, tumble driers and modern gas fires which can be lit at the touch of a button rather than having to lift heavy logs and coal.”

To see if you are able to switch to natural gas, contact the firmus energy customer service on 0800 032 4567.