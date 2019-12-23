Public urged to stay safe out and about this Christmas

As the holiday season gets underway the PSNI in Derry City and Strabane are asking everyone to take reasonable and sensible steps to stay safe.

Chief Inspector Jonny Hunter said: “Many people will be taking the opportunity over the next few weeks to catch up with friends, socialise with work colleagues or start the Christmas celebrations early. Whatever the reason, please celebrate safely. Officers will be out on patrol in our city, towns and villages throughout the holiday season to provide reassurance and keep people safe as part of Operation Season’s Greetings.”

Cllr Sandra Duffy, chair of the Derry and Strabane PCSP (Policing and Community Safety Partnership), said: “Christmas is a great time to meet up with friends and family to enjoy the superb hospitality our district has on offer. I would advise everyone to ensure that this is an enjoyable time and to stay safe. Enjoy your night out and return home safely.”

Top tips for celebrating safely:

* Watch your alcohol intake – alcohol affects everyone differently

* Never leave your drink unattended at any time

* Do not accept a drink from a stranger

* Stay calm and walk away if someone provokes you

* Get home safe - ensure you have a taxi ordered or get home.

* Do not drink and drive

* All sexual touching without consent is a crime

If you need support over the Christmas holidays then don’t be afraid to ask.

- 24 hour Domestic & Sexual Abuse Helpline – 0808 802 1414

- Lifeline (24 hours) – 0808 808 8000

- Samaritans (24 hours) – 116 123

- Hurt (Mon to Fri 9am to 4.30pm) – 028 71369 696

- Foyle Search and Rescue – 028 7131 3800

- Community Crisis Intervention Service – 028 71262300

- Police 101 or in emergency dial 999