Christmas spirit in full swing at Mayor's Tea Dance

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Michaela Boyle, hosted her final tea dance before Christmas on Tuesday last, and there was plenty of festive cheer.

Over 100 people gathered in the Guildhall donning their festive jumpers and dancing shoes to enjoy a few more waltzes and jives before the Christmas break.

Mayor Boyle thanked everyone who attended her tea dances this year and said she was looking forward to their return in the New Year. “The tea dances are always something I really look forward to in my diary and they never fail to disappoint,” she said.

“It’s such a privilege to meet so many older people in our community with plenty of stories to tell and we’ve had a lot of laughs along the way this year. In October I was part of a campaign in support of the International Day of Older Persons, and the tea dances are a brilliant way to tie into that because it gets everyone up and about, chatting, enjoying themselves, and having a few dances. I’ve definitely picked up a few tips and tricks when it comes to my jiving as well!”