Kind hearted Cassie captures the true spirit of Christmas

A kind hearted Derry girl has shown the true spirit of Christmas is giving not receiving.

Cassie McLaughlin, a Year One pupil at St Cecilia's College, won £500 in the school's big prize draw.

But, instead of treating herself to the latest gadget, she decided to buy gifts for other teenagers who might be facing hardship.

"I talked to mammy about it and said I wanted to use some of the money to help other people, so she bought some gifts and donated them to the Family Support Centre," Cassie explained.

"My family has always taught me to think about other people and we are taught that at St Cecilia's too.

"I really enjoy being at this school and we've had a great time this Christmas."

Derry's Family Support Centre helps local families who have complex needs and may have poor outcomes in health, social interaction.

St Cecilia's principal, Martine Mulhern, said she was “absolutely delighted” to learn of 12-year-old Cassie's kind deed.

"We were absolutely delighted when it was one of our own year eight pupils, Cassie McLaughlin, who won our Christmas big prize draw.

"We then learned that she had used the money to buy presents for teenagers at the family support centre.

"We are all just so proud of Cassie.

"She truly reflects the ethos of St. Cecilia’s College in her generosity and kindness thinking of others less fortunate than herself. She is a credit to her family."

When asked what she had treated herself to with her big win, Cassie showed just how sensible she is.

"I got a new charger for my laptop," she admitted.