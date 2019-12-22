Work progressing on new Shantallow community hub

A contractor has been officially to carry out the work on an important new community facility for the Shantallow area.

P&K McKaigue Ltd has ben chosen as the main contractor on the project and it is estimated work will commence on site next month.

Shantallow has been prioritised among a number of areas in need of investment following a review of community facilities right across Derry and Strabane.

The new community hub represents an investment of £2.4 million stemming from both Council and the Department for Com- munities through its Neigh- bourhood Renewal Invest- ment fund. A second com- munity centre is also at an advanced stage of procure- ment for the neighbouring Galliagh estate, providing much needed facilities in the Outer North Neighbourhood Renew-al Area, significantly improving the community infrastructure and available shared space in the area. The community centre in Galliagh will be the first purpose-built major facility of its kind at this location in the heart of one of Derry’s largest housing communities.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Michaela Boyle, said the new centres would play an important role in the delivery of community services in both the Shantallow and Galliagh areas.

She said: “Investment in local communities is a major priority for Council and that commitment is evident in the significant capital investment in new facilities in recent years,” she stressed. “The new centres will become vibrant and busy community hubs, facilitating new activities and the delivery of vital services within Shantallow and Galliagh.

“There are great ambitions for the transformation of the city’s community areas as outlined in both the Strategic Growth Plan and the Local Development Plans and we need the infrastructure and facilities in place to realise these aspirations. I really look forward to seeing the plans move now to the next stage as quickly as possible.”

The Department for Communities is contributing £1.7m towards the two new community facilities.

Sharon McCullagh, deputy director, Community Empowerment Division of the Department for Com- munities, said: “After many years of partnership working with Council and the local community in respect of both Shantallow and Galliagh community centres I am delighted the aspirations of the community can now progress to reality.

“I welcome the appointment of the contractor for the Shantallow Community Centre and the progression of the procurement process for the Galliagh Community Centre project.

“The Department for Communities through the Neighbourhood Renewal Investment Fund has com- mitted £1 million to Shantallow Community Centre and £0.7 million to Galliagh Community Centre. Both these projects will significantly improve com- munity infrastructure and space in the Outer North Neighbourhood Renewal Area.

“They will facilitate continued delivery of community-based pro- grammes and services and an improved environment that will contribute to more confident and sustainable communities.

“I really look forward to the development of both these projects on the ground.”