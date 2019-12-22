Jail for father who 'terrified' his daughter

Contact
A Derry man has been jailed at the Magistrate's Court for assaulting his daughter while she was carrying her young child in her arms.
Noel Wylie (51), of Broighter Road in the Claudy area, admitted the assault that occurred on 30 September 30.
The court was told police were called to a report that the defendant had arrived at an address where his daughter was staying and forced his his way in pushing his daughter who was holding her baby at the time.
She fell back against a bannister before Wylie was manhandled back out again.
The court heard when police located Wylie he was “heavily intoxicated” and remembered very little about the incident.
He also accepted he was in breach of a suspended sentence at the time.Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said the daughter's statement showed she was “terrified.”
He added Wylie was “ashamed” of his behaviour and said he now had an insight into how “damaging” his behaviour was.
District Judge Barney McElholm said Wylie was given a suspended sentence in July and the incident with his daughter occurred two months later.Jailing Wylie for four months, Judge McElholm said it was “a disgraceful way for a grandfather to behave.”
