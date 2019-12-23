Heywood shone at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Six Laois projects were among the elite 550 selected to show at this year's BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition, with 15-year old Evan Hogg bringing home a national award to the county.

Evan, a student at Heywood Community School which had a remarkable five of the six projects.

His project 'Less is Better' surprisingly proved that one 30 minute session of exercise a week gives the same result as three 10 minute sessions.

He won third prize in the Biological & Ecological Science Category.

Heywood TY students Ben Coss, Fionan Mahoney and James Whelan studied the effects of playing Fortnite.

A study on the effects of changing to Daylight Saving Time was by Karen Dunne in the Junior category, finding that students ate less and exercised more in winter.

The Effects of Charcoal Toothpaste was by fifth years Thanh Phelan and Shona Phelan who proved that it whitens teeth better than whitening toothpaste.

“We really enjoyed the RDS, it was a fantastic experience,” they said.

Luke Dowdall and Joey Moore from fifth year discovered that gas influences plasma’s colour.

“We had great fun because we got to work on a project that we liked.

“We enjoyed being a ‘’teacher’’ to people who came to our display.

“I would definitely recommend applying to students who enjoy science,” said Joseph.

Aodhagan O Suilleabhain is the school's science co-ordinator and he thanked the staff and students for all their support.

“We are delighted for Evan, he was full of enthusiasm.

“All our students put in a lot of effort and we had many more projects that did not get through.

“The win shows us that we know the standard to aim for,” he said.

Heywood had five of Laois projects, with Caoimhe Murphy winning a Highly Commended Award.

Heywood also took part in SciFest science fairs.

The sixth Laois project was from Portlaoise College, proving that heading a ball causes damage.

Luke Kelly, Byron Sage McGuirk and Lee Carroll Talbot were disappointed not to win but enjoyed the experience.

“Meeting people with similar interests was fantastic and seeing the new ideas other students had was really interesting.

“The standard was really high, it is a great competiton,” said Byron.

Their teacher Aoife Fox said, ‘They put so much time and effort into their work and really have an appetite for next year.”

Elsewhere, 25 6th Class pupils in Portarlington Presentation Primary, led by teacher Aisling Dunbarr, spent a day at the junior science fair to show their coding project.

“Last September we visited Microsoft and the girls became interested in coding, so we used a coding app to find out if we could teach a computer to sing.

“We did and we taught it to sing the Barney song I Love You,” said Ms Dunbarr.

“I am very proud of the girls, they had worked hard on the project, learned perseverence and spoke well to the judges. Their interest in technology will stand to them in the future,” said Aisling Dunbarr.