Rosemount neighbours celebrate annual thanksgiving event

Rosemount Resource Centre held their Thanksgiving dinner recently for former and current residents from the Rosemount area.

Supported by the Housing Executive, the event, now in its seventh year, gave friends and neighbours the opportunity to keep in touch and reconnect.

The Thanksgiving dinner was also a chance to inform everyone about events that had happened throughout the year, with an oral history/storytelling round up, photos exhibited around the hall of neighbours and residents from the 1970s.

Elaine Power and Dalton Kehoe, from Rosemount Resource Centre, were delighted the event was so well attended and supported by the current residents in the area.

Elaine said: “It’s great to see present and past residents from both communities of Rosemount reconnecting; this is an amazing event as it brings our communities together to share stories and laughter, regardless of age, ability, religion and culture.

“Having the event at this time of year is deliberate as the weather is getting colder and our older generation are less inclined to go out.

“We really appreciate the Housing Executive funding this cross community celebration, without their contributions this could not happen.

“Once again, 200 old and vulnerable people had dinner and enjoyed a great night’s craic.”

Dalton said: “This event would not be possible without the support of our community.

“ A big thanks must go to the many volunteers who helped make the evening one to remember.

“They went above and beyond to give out personal, hand delivered invitations, ensuring everyone was made to feel welcome.”

Housing Executive patch manager for the area, Donna Kelly, was also at the dinner. She said it was an “excellent opportunity” for the Rosemount community to reconnect.”

Concluding, Ms Kelly said: “They continue to reach out and keep in touch to build new friendships, and that’s always a good thing for the city.”