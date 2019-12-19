Mother of prominent republican laid to rest

Contact
The funeral cortege of Veronica Taylor making its way to St Mary's Church for Requiem Mass.
The funeral of Veronica Taylor, from a well-known Derry republican family, took place in the city yesterday.
Mrs Taylor passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on Monday last (16 December).
The funeral corthege left the family home at Broadway, Creggan for Mass at St Mary's Church Fanad Drive and Mrs Taylor was interred afterwards in Derry City Cemetery.
The deceased is survived by her husband Willie, sons William and Tony and daughters Cathy, Isobel and Joanne and her grandchildren.
Prior to her removal for burial from St Mary's, Mrs Taylor's coffin was draped in the national flag and her remains were flanked by members of the republican movement.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Political talks aimed at restoring devolution continued yesterday amid a day of industrial action by health service workers.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.