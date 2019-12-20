Local groups share in £2.8m of National Lottery funding

Community groups across Derry are celebrating after being awarded grants from the National Lottery Community Fund just in time for Christmas.

RAPID will use a £199,984 grant to extend their five-year CHILD project.

Originally due to end in March next year, the project helps families in six rural areas in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area increase their skills and confidence and give their children the best possible start in life.

RAPID will extend the project to all rural areas in the council district, train new community staff and volunteers, and support communities to establish volunteer-based groups such as PTAs and parent support groups.

Glen Development Initiative will use a £9,662 grant to deliver a positive mental health programme for 11 to 13-year olds.

The activities will teach mindfulness, exercise and how to manage your mental health.

They are also buying equipment for a “Zen Den” relaxation room, to be developed by the young people within its centre.

Aurora Counselling will use a grant of £10,000 to provide play therapy, family therapy, learning pro- grammes, and family information sessions for 25 families and 30 children.

The projects will help those children aged four to 11 who are experiencing emotional difficulties and behavioural challenges.

Bogside and Brandywell Initiative has been granted £8,940 to deliver a home assistance programme to the most vulnerable people in three areas within the Creggan estate. These activities help improve the physical appearance of the local area through external home maintenance.

Glen Youth Club will use a £9,960 grant to organise a summer festival for young people from the greater Glen area. The festival will include an outdoor cinema, street games, a youth parade, a community fun day and newsletter.

The project showcases the great things on offer in the Glen community.