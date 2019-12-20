Winter Solstice Remembrance Night in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue

In the midst of the Christmas rush, the Garden of Reflection will this weekend provide a peaceful sanctuary in the Derry city centre for visitors to enjoy.

Those attending the annual Garden of Reflection Winte2r Solstice Celebration this Saturday are being asked to light up the Garden of Reflection by illuminating a small paper lantern in memory of a loved one.

The event will run from 5.00pm – 6:30pm with live carols from Voices of the Foyle.