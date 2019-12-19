Derry man jailed after removing tag at party

Contact
Derry Magistrate's Court heard this week heard how a man who had to wear a tag as part of his bail conditions was found to have had it removed.
David Canning (38), of Ballymore Park, admitted the theft of the tag on dates between 1 February and 21 August this year.
The court heard Canning had removed the tag at some stage during his bail.
Defence solicitor, Emma Hegarty, told the court her client claimed he had fallen asleep at a party and someone had removed the tag.
She asked the court not to impose a sentence that would interfere with Canning's release date from a sentence he is already serving which was in February.
Canning was sentenced to two months in prison and ordered to pay £180.50 in compensation.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.