Derry man jailed after removing tag at party

Derry Magistrate's Court heard this week heard how a man who had to wear a tag as part of his bail conditions was found to have had it removed.

David Canning (38), of Ballymore Park, admitted the theft of the tag on dates between 1 February and 21 August this year.

The court heard Canning had removed the tag at some stage during his bail.

Defence solicitor, Emma Hegarty, told the court her client claimed he had fallen asleep at a party and someone had removed the tag.

She asked the court not to impose a sentence that would interfere with Canning's release date from a sentence he is already serving which was in February.

Canning was sentenced to two months in prison and ordered to pay £180.50 in compensation.