The annual St Eugene’s Cathedral Carol Service will take place in the cathedral at 4.00pm this Sunday, 22 December. The cathedral choir will lead the carols. Children are invited to bring presents of new unwrapped toys and adults to donate sweets, biscuits, vouchers or cash (no other foodstuffs). St Vincent de Paul Society will distribute the gifts.

Annual Cathedral Carol Service The annual St Eugene’s Cathedral Carol Service will take place in the cathedral at 4.00pm this Sunday, 22 December.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.



Read more from Derry Now.