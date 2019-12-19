PSNI Chief Constable 'gave ok' for bail breach - Derry court told

A Deputy District Judge has said it was “odd” that a Derry woman would claim she was told by the Chief Constable of the PSNI that it was okay for her to breach her bail by being late for her curfew. Leona Devlin (38), of Spencer Road in Waterside area of the city, appeared charged with breaching her bail by being 20 minutes late for her curfew. A PSNI officer told the court police were called by G4S after Devlin returned home 20 minutes late.

The court was told when police asked her why she was late she told them she had been at an emergency services carol service .Defence solicitor, Paddy MacDermott, said his client had been at the service and had been speaking to the Chief Constable and Assistant Chief Constable. He said Devlin had told the Chief Constable about her tag and curfew and was told G4S would be contacted and she should stay until the end of the service.Deputy District Judge Ann Marshall said it was an odd thing for the Chief Constable to say .Mr MacDermott said Devlin knew the Assistant Chief Constable from years past and after the service she had waited for a taxi which took a long time to come. Devlin was re-released on bail to appear again on 6 January. Judge Marshall said Devlin needed to adhere strictly to her bail conditions regardless of what the Chief Constable may say.