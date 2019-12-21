'Herstory' event showcases hidden stories of women

Foyle Women’s Information Network recently hosted an event to culminate the end of an exciting programme focused on documenting women’s histories.

Groups from all over the North West took part in the “Herstory” project which included a trip to explore the 1711 witch trials in Islandmagee as well as a viewing of the “Bad Bridget” exhibition that profiles the hidden histories of ‘bad’ women such as Irish serial killer Lizzie Halliday who tormented the streets of New York City in the 1890s.

Culminating in a gala event at the Maldron Hotel, women from Galliagh Women’s Group, CAW Nelson Drive, An Culturlann, Lisnagelvin, Strabane and Lifford Development Centre, Tullyally Women’s Group, The Rainbow Project as well as Anne Crilly and guest speaker Dr Lisa Fitzpatrick from Ulster University enjoyed a fascinating evening exploring the histories of women who have inspired them.

From Princess Diana to Strabane-born astronomer Annie Maunder, the audience was treated to a diverse and eclectic showcase of women’s histories.

Dr Maeve O’Brien, programme co-ordinator of the Herstory Project, said: “This project, and the women whose lives we have profiled, shows that women’s histories – whether of ‘bad’ or ‘good’ women – are alive and well in the minds of women in our community.”

Dr O'Brien added the showcase showed that women in the North West had a “treasure trove”of stories to tell.

She concluded: “It is essential that these stories be written down and recorded to ensure that the lives of all remarkable women – including our own - are never forgotten.”