Hoax bomb accused refused bail

A Derry man charged with leaving hoax bomb devices outside the home of Independent Republican councillor Gary Donnelly and another man has been refused bail at the city's Magistrate's Court.



Keith McClenaghan (40), of Moss Park in the Galliagh area of the city, faces a total of eight charges relating to the planting of devices on Easter Sunday this year.



He is charged with two counts of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life on 21 April, four charges of communicating false information causing the belief there could be a bomb and two counts of leaving hoax bomb devices.



Bail was refused and McClenaghan was remanded in custody to appear again on 9 January next.