Caleb cuts ribbon on Cancer Research shop window display

Contact
Caleb and his father, William, cutting the ribbon to open the Christmas window display at the Cancer Research shop.
Brave young Derry cancer survivor, Caleb Williamson, accompanied by his father Darren, was given the privilege of cutting the ribbon to officially launch the Christmas window display in the Cancer Research shop, Ferryquay Street .
Caleb was diagnosed shortly after birth with retinoblastoma and following extensive medical treatment in Dublin, he was transferred to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Belfast where he underwent chemotherapy.
He spent almost another year travelling to and from a facility in Switzerland benefitting from their specialised therapy before being admitted to a hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.
Caleb, who is now three, is recovering well after a brave fight against the disease, started attending pre-school earlier this month. His parents would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in “this wonderful benevolent” city for their help, support and kindness towards Caleb which, they stressed, was so beneficial in seeing him through three years of serious medical techniques.
The window was entered in the City Centre Initiative competition for the best decorated shop window in the city this Christmas.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Caleb and his father, William, cutting the ribbon to open the Christmas window display at the Cancer Research shop.
Mid Ulster District Chair Martin Kearney pictured with Santa. The Chair wishes everyone in the district a Merry Christmas.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.