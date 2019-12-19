Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Santa to go out and about this weekend

Santa Claus will go “out and about” in Derry this weekend to fulfill a number of engagements.

Santa Claus coming to Derry

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Santa Claus will go “out and about” in Derry this weekend to fulfill a number of engagements.


On Saturday will be pay a surprise visit to the children of Creggan.


Creggan Community Collective have been informed that Santa will be visiting An An Cró Mór on Saturday from 3.00pm – 5.00pm.


For the first hour, 3.00pm – 4.00pm, it will be a “Silent Santa” for children with sensory needs.


Immediately after, from 4.00pm – 5.00pm, Santa will be speaking with all the boys and girls.


The event is open to everyone in the community.


All children attending will receive a small free gift.


On Sunday, he will visit St Eugene's Cathedral Hall after the 11.00am Mass. Everyone is invited along to meet him.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie