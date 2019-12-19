Santa to go out and about this weekend

Santa Claus will go “out and about” in Derry this weekend to fulfill a number of engagements.



On Saturday will be pay a surprise visit to the children of Creggan.



Creggan Community Collective have been informed that Santa will be visiting An An Cró Mór on Saturday from 3.00pm – 5.00pm.



For the first hour, 3.00pm – 4.00pm, it will be a “Silent Santa” for children with sensory needs.



Immediately after, from 4.00pm – 5.00pm, Santa will be speaking with all the boys and girls.



The event is open to everyone in the community.



All children attending will receive a small free gift.



On Sunday, he will visit St Eugene's Cathedral Hall after the 11.00am Mass. Everyone is invited along to meet him.