Charged with abduction of girl

A 24-years-old Derry man with a conviction for abducting a female child in care in 2015, has appeared before the local Magistrate's Court charged with abducting another 16-years-ols girl on 23 November this year.



Ciaran Anthony Bradley, from Moss Park in the Galliagh area of the city, is further charged with breaching the terms of a court imposed Sexual Harm Order by being in possession of a mobile 'phone and with possessing a class C drug tablet

His solicitor, Seamus Quigley, told Deputy District Judge Ann Marshall that the defendant admitted the drug charge and would also be pleading guilty to the abduction and breaching the Sexual Harm Order "in due course."



Opposing bail, a PSNI detective constable said that on 23 and 24 November last, police received information the defendant was in the company of a 16-years-old girl "who lives in secure accommodation for her own protection.



"She is a vulnerable young child and she must be protected. In this case she has gone missing on numerous occasions and she is classified as being at a high risk of sexual exploitation. The police believe that some of the times she has gone missing she has spent time with the defendant," the officer said.



The police witness said when the defendant was apprehended on Monday last he had on him an internet enabled mobile phone in contra- vention of the Sexual Harm Order. He said the Order was granted the previous week following an application by Chief Constable Simon Byrne. The officer said there were photographs of the young girl on the mobile 'phone.



The detective said the defendant had four previous convictions for breaching court bail. "He has had numerous contacts with this young girl and he has sent her letters when she was in secure accommodation," the officer added. Applying for bail, Mr. Quigley said measures such as tagging, a curfew and an exclusion zone could be imposed, however, the Deputy District Judge said she was really concerned about the risk of the defendant re-offending. Bail was refused and the defendant was remanded in custody until 19 January.