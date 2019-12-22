Put your best foot forward for the Derry GOAL Mile

As you rush about trying to pick up last minute gifts, source “must haves” for the Christmas dinner or decide on wardrobe choices for Christmas party nights, just take a minute to think how lucky you are to have the luxury of stressing over “First World” problems.

Millions of others are not so lucky. Conflict, instability, poor governance and climate change have created an unprecedented level of humanitarian need.

GOAL, the international humanitarian response agency established in Ireland over 40 years ago, is committed to working with some of the most vulnerable communities across Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

The annual GOAL Mile, which is held in locations the length and breadth of Ireland over Christmas period, is one of the charity’s flagships events.

Now in its 36th year, the GOAL Mile is aimed at raising much needed funds and awareness for the charity’s lifesaving work with the poorest of the poor.

The local GOAL Mile will take place in Derry at 12 noon on St Stephen's Day (Thursday 26 December), starting from Sainsbury’s car park to Ebrington and back and local people are invited to put their best foot in a show of support for GOAL’s work.

There is no need to register. Just turn up and throw some change into the collection bucket before making your way along the quay, over the Peace Bridge to Ebrington Square and back again to finish at Sainsbury’s. All money collected on the day goes directly to GOAL.

GOAL Miles are held at over 140 venues around the country so when you walk along the River Foyle on Thursday (St Stephen's Day), you’ll be walking in solidarity with thousands of others around Ireland walking for the charity.

The first GOAL mile in Derry was organised by Sister Bernadine, who at the time was principal of Nazareth House Primary School on Bishop Street.

Sister Bernardine, who has since retired and is now living in Sligo, says she is delighted that local people have taken on the challenge of organising the GOAL Mile and making it a popular family Christmas tradition in Derry.