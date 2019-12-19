Remanded in custody after bail revoked

A man who appeared in court on Tuesday and had further bail conditions imposed upon him was yesterday remanded in custody after he breached his new terms.



The man, who was on bail for drug charges and cannot be named due to an anonymity order, was granted bail on Tuesday with the added conditions that he abstain from alcohol and not to enter Derry.



The court was told he breached both conditions almost immediately. Defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said he was making a technical bail application but added that the defendant was well aware what was going to happen.



District Judge Barney McElholm revoked bail and remanded the accused in custody to appear again on 9 January. .