Remanded in custody after bail revoked

Contact
A man who appeared in court on Tuesday and had further bail conditions imposed upon him was yesterday remanded in custody after he breached his new terms.
The man, who was on bail for drug charges and cannot be named due to an anonymity order, was granted bail on Tuesday with the added conditions that he abstain from alcohol and not to enter Derry.
The court was told he breached both conditions almost immediately. Defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said he was making a technical bail application but added that the defendant was well aware what was going to happen.
District Judge Barney McElholm revoked bail and remanded the accused in custody to appear again on 9 January. .
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.