Storm sewer work to begin in New Year

Contact
NI Water will commence work on a new storm sewer at the junction of Derry Road and Barnhill Road on the A5 on Monday, 6 January next.
It is anticipated the work will take approximately four weeks to complete.
The proposed construction work will involve laying over 60 metres of storm sewer with associated manholes to serve the new development at Strabane Academy, with the entrance opposite Parkland View.
The majority of this work will be undertaken on the main Derry Road, and will continue on from a new section of sewer constructed within the closed slip road (prior to Christmas).
In order to undertake the works safely, it will be necessary to have a lane closure in place on the Derry Road for the duration of the works.
Two-way traffic will be maintained with the use of temporary traffic signals.
Normal working hours will be 8.00am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday; however, it may be necessary at times for work to be carried out outside of these hours.
A spokesperson for NI Water said: “NI Water and cour contractor, Conwell Contracts Ltd, would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation while we complete this essential improvement work and will do everything we can to complete the work as soon as possible with minimal disruption.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.