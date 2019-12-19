Man arrested over Derry pipe bomb attacks released from custody

A 23 year old man arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act by detectives at Strand Road investigating pipe bomb attacks at Montgomery Close and Curlew Way in Derry/Londonderry, in March and May this year, has been released unconditionally.

