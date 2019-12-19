Christmas payment dates for benefits

Contact
There are some changes to when some benefits will be paid over the festive season.
If you are in receipt of a benefit, including Universal Credit, you might receive your December payment on a different date than usual.
Not everyone will be affected by the changes, which only apply to certain benefits.
Universal Credit, which is usually paid twice per month in the North, is the main benefit affected.
If you are due to be paid on Christmas Day, St Stephen's Day or New Year’s Day you will get your payment earlier than normal.
Benefit payments due on December 25, 26 and 27 will be paid on December 24. Benefit payments due to credit on January 1, 2020 will be paid on December 31, 2019. Benefits offices will observe the Christmas Bank Holidays.
