Talented Ardnashee student recognised for exceptional music and drama skills

A talented Derry student who attends a special needs school has been recognised for being one of the top achievers in the North for performing arts.Ardnashee School and College pupil Robert Creswell wowed the CCEA examination board with his stunning portfolio of music and drama.

The 17-year-old attended a glittering awards ceremony in Belfast's Titanic Building earlier this week were he was presented with a certificate for winning his category.

Robert was joined by his proud mum Annette Creswell, the school's acting principal Raymond McFeeters and his performance skills teacher Sinead Crossan for the presentation in the Grand Ballroom by the Permanent Secretary for Education, Derek Baker.

Ardnashee arranged for Robert to learn the tin whistle after he first expressed an interest in learning a musical instrument two years ago, but his true passion always lay with the flute.

"He was so keen to play the flute that his mammy bought him one," explained Mrs Crossan.

"His music teacher from the EA, Mr Cutliffe, recognised his promise and moved him on the flute and within two years he was able to perform to an audience with confidence."

Robert also excelled at drama and with the help of Mrs Crossan he complied an impressive portfolio that saw him achieve a Performance Skills Award at Level 2 which is the equivalent of a GCSE grade A to C.

"He is so talented we couldn't be more proud of him," said Mrs Crossan.

"Robert is also the most humble person so it's great to see him recognised in this way."

The arts play a huge part in Ardnashee School and College. Mr Mc Feeters, acting principal said "We never underestimate what our pupils can achieve.

"We are so very proud of the progression Robert has made in the arts. "And we are delighted that he was recognised as a winner in the arts category by CCEA at this prestigious event.

"The arts play a huge role in developing the confidence of our young people which contributes significantly to their health and well being.' During an interview with the team at CCEA after the event Robert said that he was overwhelmed by the experience and hopes to continue with developing his skills as a musician.