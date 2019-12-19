Work begins on new barrier at Strand Road car park

Work has begun on a new security barrier at the entrance to the car park at the Home Bargains and Harry Corry stores on Strand Road.

It comes after intensive lobbying by local councillors due to the problems created there late at night by car enthusiasts.

Sinn Fein Councillor Mickey Cooper said “It’s been well publicised in the local press the problems that have been blighting this area late at night in relation to car enthusiasts gathering in this car park and the resulting noise pollution.

“A number of additional security measures had been put in place but sadly it wasn’t enough to stop the problems there. I am pleased that the new a barrier is now being installed at the entrance to the car park, and will be operational in the very near future. And I have also arranged for the police and wardens to visit the area to ensure it remains quiet. If any resident has concerns on this issue, they should feel free to contact me.”

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack expressed delight and relief that work to install the barrier was underway. She said: “Following numerous communications, reports, testimonies and weekly calls, I am delighted that promises made by senior management to seriously address the issue of car related anti social behaviour in the car park have now been addressed.

“I want to thank the regional manager who effectively helped make the case on behalf of myself and the residents when the asb (anti-social behaviour) problems returned after a decision to remove previous barriers earlier in the year.

“I know this will come as very welcome news to the residents who will be able to now enjoy peace in their homes and their children will be able to sleep through the night without fear.

“It is regrettable that this action had to be taken and unfortunately we know that the issue may move elsewhere, we will however address that if and when needed.

“Meanwhile I want to thank the residents for their patience, regional manager Mr Martin for his support and would appeal to those who made this action necessary to please consider the effect their behaviour has on the community.”