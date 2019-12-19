Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Duffy calls for safe crossing at Skeoge

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has reiterated calls from residents for safe crossings at the Skeoge roundabout.

Duffy calls for safe crossing at Skeoge

Councillor Duffy meeting with a representative from Roads Service in Skeoge.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has reiterated calls from the residents of Clon Elagh, Fernabbey and Glenabbey for safe crossings at the Skeoge roundabout.


Speaking following a residents protest, Cllr Duffy said: “I have been lobbying the Department for Infrastructure, Roads Service and the PSNI on behalf of local residents for some time regarding the safety of the Skeoge Road. This road is a dual carriageway running through two new housing developments with hundreds of houses and young families. The road needs to be crossed by children going to school and accessing local shops.


"There have already been a number of accidents on this road, and there is a high level of concern at the dangers presented by the lack of road safety measures.


"I have met with the Roads Service to discuss road safety measures and they have committed to carrying out a survey to establish the best options. We would like to see safe pelican crossings at two points along the road, and traffic lights close to the entrance of Fernabbey.


Councillor Duffy concluded: "This issue needs addressed as a matter of urgency, before someone is seriously hurt or worse on this road.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie