Duffy calls for safe crossing at Skeoge

Councillor Duffy meeting with a representative from Roads Service in Skeoge.
Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has reiterated calls from the residents of Clon Elagh, Fernabbey and Glenabbey for safe crossings at the Skeoge roundabout.
Speaking following a residents protest, Cllr Duffy said: “I have been lobbying the Department for Infrastructure, Roads Service and the PSNI on behalf of local residents for some time regarding the safety of the Skeoge Road. This road is a dual carriageway running through two new housing developments with hundreds of houses and young families. The road needs to be crossed by children going to school and accessing local shops.
"There have already been a number of accidents on this road, and there is a high level of concern at the dangers presented by the lack of road safety measures.
"I have met with the Roads Service to discuss road safety measures and they have committed to carrying out a survey to establish the best options. We would like to see safe pelican crossings at two points along the road, and traffic lights close to the entrance of Fernabbey.
Councillor Duffy concluded: "This issue needs addressed as a matter of urgency, before someone is seriously hurt or worse on this road.”
