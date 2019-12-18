Derry hurlers to hold collection for Foyle Search and Rescue

Derry senior hurlers are holding a bucket collection in Derry city centre this Thursday, December 19.

The collection will take place from 6.00pm around the city including Waterloo Place, Guildhall Square and lower Shipquay Street.

All proceeds will be donated to local charity, Foyle Search and Rescue. It follows on from a donation of £30,000 from the family and friends of the late Aodhán O’Donnell, a 19 year-old Derry and Na Magha senior hurler who lost his life in tragic circumstances in the city last year. Foyle Search and Rescue launched a new vessel, the 'Aodhán', in February 2019.

"As a group of players it is something that we feel strongly about and were keen to help in any way that we can," commented Derry hurler Alan Grant.

"Aodhán was one of our group and a player with a big future. He's seldom far from our thoughts. The support that the Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers provided and the efforts of the O'Donnell family in contributing to their cause is truly inspirational."