Derry Death Notices - Tuesday 17th December 2019

ROBINSON, Violet – 16th December 2019 (suddenly) at home, 299 Longland Road, Claudy (in her 86th year), devoted wife of the late William, dear sister of Muriel, George and the late Cecil, an aunt and great-aunt. Funeral leaving her late home on Thursday 19th December at 12.15pm for service in Cumber Upper Parish Church at 1.00pm followed by interment in Cumber Upper Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, by making cheques payable to Cumber Upper Parish Church c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.
HUGHES, Rory - 14th December 2019 (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved son of John and the late Mary, loving brother to Martin, Aideen, Barbara, Jane and Sarah. Removal from his home, 23 Belmont Crescent at 4:40pm today (Tuesday 17th December) to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown for Requiem Mass tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Donations, if wished, to Praxis Care, 72 Northland Road, Derry. House private.
