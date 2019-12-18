Woman awaits sentencing for theft of £10,000 in breach of trust case

Contact
A 57-year-old woman will be sentenced next month after she pleaded guilty to the theft of approximately £10,000 from another woman in a breach of trust case.
Sharon McColgan of Beechmount in Feeny in County Derry admitted one charge of theft on dates between August 8 2018 and April 25, 2019.
The court heard that there was some dispute as to the exact amount that was taken in the breach of trust case.
District Judge Barney McElholm said that he wanted the prosecution and defence to get together to try and arrive at a more acceptable figure for the loss.
A pre-sentence report was requested and McColgan will be sentenced on January 31.
