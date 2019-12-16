Man to be tried for alleged attack on brother's accused with murder of Karol Kelly

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court charged with entering a premises as a trespasser with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm on two men who are currently awaiting trial for the murder of Karol Kelly in March last year.

Aaron Coleman (29) of Montrose Gardens in Derry appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court today.

He was charged with two counts of entering a premises in Grafton Street with intent to inflict GBH on Sean and Gary Anderson on March 4 last year.

He was also charged with assaulting another man occasioning actual bodily harm on the same date.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Coleman said he did not wish to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court sitting on January 28 and released on bail.