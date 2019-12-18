Eighteen months probation for a 'blatantly disgusting act' in chemist shop

A Portuguese national who exposed his penis and backside to a female staff member in a local pharmacy after he was mistakenly accused of stealing razor blades, was yesterday put on probation for eighteen months at the Crown Court in Derry.

Miguel Ramos, 45, from Heron Way in the Waterside area of the city, pleaded guilty to indecently exposing himself to the female staff member in Murphy's Pharmacy in Spencer Road on November 5, 2016.

Judge Philip Babington said in imposing the Probation Order, he took into consideration what he called the "strange three year delay in prosecuting a case of simplicity" and said he also took into consideration Ramos's plea of guilty.

Judge Babington told Ramos, who had thirty-six previous convictions, that his behaviour was "a blatantly disgusting act".

A prosecution barrister told the court that after staff in the shop had mistakenly challenged Ramos about the theft of razors, he undid his belt and dropped his trousers and boxer shorts to the floor. Staff members called the police and Ramos was then arrested.

Defence barrister Jonathan Longman said the offence did not relate to sexual gratification, rather he said Ramos became irate and angry at being falsely accused of stealing the razor blades. The barrister said since the incident Ramos's home had been "targeted by individuals in the locality". He said Ramos accepted he had over-reacted and that his actions had caused upset to the pharmacy staff members.