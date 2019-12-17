Contact

Police seeking witnesses after burglary

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a burglary at a house in the Daisy Hill Park area of Derry yesterday on Thursday, December 12.

Police seeking witnesses after burglary

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a burglary at a house in the Daisy Hill Park area of Derry yesterday on Thursday, December 12.
Detective Sergeant Marshall said: “It was reported that entry was gained to the property at some stage on Thursday. It appears several rooms were rummaged through, and a sum of money and several items of jewellery were taken.
“The intrusion has, understandably, left the owners shaken.
“This is a busy residential area and I am appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to get in touch. Contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 733 of 13/12/19.”
Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


