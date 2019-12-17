Remanded in custody before New Year drugs case trial

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of drug charges.

Ciaran King (21) of Leafair Park in Derry appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court on Thursday, December 12.

He was charged with offering to supply cocaine and cannabis on September 19, 2018 and February 4, 2019 respectively.

He is also charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of cannabis on February 13, 2019 and one charge of unlawfully supplying cannabis on February 25.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

King said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

The defendant was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court sitting on January 28 and remanded in custody.