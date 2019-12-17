Committed an array of public offences on Christmas Eve 2016

A man who was so drunk on Christmas Eve in 2016 that he did not remember committing an array of public order offences Derry Magistrate's Court heard today.

James Hegarty (34) of Culmore Road in Derry admitted a total of nine offences including disorderly at Altnagelvin Hospital, three assaults and two criminal damage charges that occurred on December 24, 2016.

The court heard that CCTV operators alerted police to a man behaving aggressively with door staff in Waterloo Street at around 10.20pm.

They attended and when Hegarty, who was being held on the ground, saw police he began shouting.

Police allowed him up and he lunged at an officer.

Police then restrained him and placed him a police vehicle and then were told he had assaulted a number of door staff.

He was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital but was so aggressive there he was held in the police cell van away from the hospital.

On the way to the police station Hegarty licked the window of the van leaving a bloody trail necessitating a deep clean of the van.

Hegarty broke the police handcuffs as well before threatening police officers and their families.

At interview Hegarty said he could not remember anything.

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said it was coming up to the third anniversary of the incident and there had been no repetition.

He said his client was 'deeply embarrassed and ashamed' and there was 'no excuse whatsoever for his behaviour'.

The solicitor said he had 'far too much to drink.'

Hegarty was sentenced to four months in prison suspended for two years, ordered to pay £200 to the Friends of Altnagelvin and pay compensation of £111.