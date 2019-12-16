Probation order for woman who stabbed her life long friend four times with a knife

A mother of three who stabbed her life long friend four times during a week long drinking binge in her home, has been put on probation for two years and ordered to complete sixty hours of community service at Derry Crown Court.

Thirty-five years old Ursula Louise Logue, who had thirty-one previous criminal convictions, admitted stabbing Stephen Devenney three times in his left leg and one in his left arm in her then home at Bealachmore in the Ballymagroarty area of the city in the early hours of October 29, 2018.

The Court was told that Mr. Devenney, who had thirteen previous convictions, had since died from a drugs overdose.

Logue, from St. Brecan's Park in the Waterside, has been assessed as a high likelihood re-offender by the Probation Service.

A prosecution barrister told Judge Philip Babington that police responded to a call about an ongoing domestic incident in Logue's then home. When they arrived members of the ambulance service were already at the house treating Mr. Devenney for his stab wounds.

Mr. Devenney was later treated in Altnagelvin Hospital where his injuries were photographed by the police however he refused to make a statement of complaint against Logue, refused to allow the police to access his medical records and he told the police to leave him alone.

"She used excessive force in what was initially a self-defence situation", the barrister said.

Following her arrest Logue was taken to Omagh police station and when interviewed by the police she told them she'd had a row with Mr. Devenney immediately before she stabbed him.

"He said pick a knife, so I stabbed him", she told the police.

Defence barrister Billy McCrory Q.C. said Logue, who was remorseful for her actions, called the ambulance service after she'd stabbed Mr. Devenney. She then walked to her sister's nearby home before returning soon after "to face up to the reality of the situation".

Judge Babington told Logue she could have killed Mr. Devenney.

"You were so highly intoxicated you probably didn't know who you'd stabbed nor where you had stabbed him", he said.

Judge Babington told Logue that if she appeared before him in Court again for breaching her Probation Order, he would immediately jail her.