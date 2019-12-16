Man remanded for possession of tablets and phone in breach of court's bail terms

A man who was on bail for drug related charges has been remanded in custody after he was found with four Pregablin tablets and a mobile phone in breach of his bail.

Callum Fisher (22) of St Brecan's Park in Derry appeared at the local Magistrate's Court on Thursday, December 12.

The court heard that police were called to an address in St Brecan's Park after reports of a man with a head injury.

When they arrived they saw smoke coming from the house and alarms sounding. Police entered and found Fisher and another man asleep inside despite the fact that alarms were going off.

They roused the defendant and found four Pregablin tablets and when he got up they found a mobile phone under his leg.

A police officer said these were two of his bail conditions that he had no illegal drugs and no mobile phone.

He opposed bail on the grounds that police believed he was selling drugs to fund his own habit and there was a risk of re-offending.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that Fisher was at his home having a quiet night and a few drinks when the man with the head injury arrived at his door.

The solicitor said that his client had 'foolishly' let this man into his home and then they both fell asleep.

He said there was a pizza in the oven and that was the cause of the smoke in the premises.

He said the Pregablin was for his own use and added that he had not gone looking for trouble 'trouble had come to his door.'

District Judge Barney McElholm said he thought this application was 'premature' as he wanted to see if anything turned up on the phone that Fisher was denying was his.

He said if it turned out there were messages on the phone from or two him in reference to drug use that would be another matter.

Bail was refused and Fisher was remanded in custody to appear again on January 9.