Tech event championing women in tech for Enterprise Week 2020

Startacus, the leading startup community and platform have announced that they will be hosting a Women in Tech themed half-day event and startup pitching competition during next year’s Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Strabane Enterprise Week.

The event which will take place on 5th March 2020, will focus on the wider themes of diversity and inclusion with the aim of inspiring, motivating and encouraging attendees through a combination of discussions, key-note speakers, workshops, a women-in-tech startup pitch competition and an evening social and networking event.

The pitch competition, will invite shortlisted female-led tech startups from across the island of Ireland to take to the stage to pitch their businesses to a panel of industry leaders and enterprise experts.

The overall winner will be announced at the evening social event and the winning startup will receive a prize package.

Alastair Cameron, Startacus co-founder said: “We are delighted to be hosting and facilitating this event and competition during Derry-Strabane Enterprise Week. Promoting inclusion and diversity has always been central to the Startacus self-starter ethos and this gives us an opportunity to highlight how vital it is that we all take a proactive approach to addressing this issue.

As well as inspiring and empowering attendees, we see this as a great opportunity to showcase innovative startups in the local area, bring standout keynote speakers to the City, and in turn encourage more people to embark on their own entrepreneurial journeys”.

Further details on the overall event, keynote speakers, confirmed sponsors and the women-in-tech competition and prize package, will be announced shortly.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Michaela Boyle said the Women In Tech startup pitching competition was a fantastic addition to the Enterprise Week programme of events.

She commented; “This is an excellent competition aimed at female-led tech startups and giving them the opportunity to showcase their business ideas and products to a panel of experts.

“Enterprise Week 2020 promises to be another huge success with an excellent range of events being organised during 02-06 March to assist businesses across the Council area to look at new ways to develop and enhance their businesses.”

If you are interested in getting involved or sponsoring this event, please contact Alastair@startacus.net

For full programme details go to www.derrystrabane. com/ enterpriseweek.