We are hiring! Managing Editor and Multimedia journalists sought for DerryNow.com, Derry News and County Derry Post

Iconic Newspapers is growing its team of journalists in Derry

Iconic Newspapers, Ireland’s biggest local newspaper publisher, is looking to grow its team of journalists based in Derry and currently has openings for the following key roles.

Managing Editor

As Managing Editor you will oversee and develop our flagship website Derry Now and two established newspapers, Derry News and the County Derry Post. The Managing Editor role will involve the management and development of these multimedia platforms across Derry.

The Managing Editor will have a vital role to play in the evolution of how the news teams respond to events, trends and the stories that really matter to readers across Derry city and county.

The role will involve implementing an ambitious strategy while at the same time working at the coalface in this fastpaced multimedia environment. This is a multi-faceted role for an experienced journalist with a strong work ethic, a creative mind and an eye for detail.

Key responsibilities include:

• Leading and overseeing a dedicated team covering local news and sport both online and in print.

• Building on the success of DerryNow.com and focusing on delivering local news as it happens to the people of Derry.

• Strengthening the position of our newspapers, the Derry News and the County Derry Post, in the local community.

• Helping to develop new and innovative ways of telling the stories that connect with local people online and in print.

• Liaising closely with the commercial team to maximise business propositions in the county.

Journalists x 2 (Multimedia)

The Derry News and County Derry Post have vacancies for talented and highly committed multimedia journalists to serve two of the busiest and best patches in local journalism.

Reporting for our print editions, as well as the fast-developing Derry Now website, the successful candidates will be self-starters capable of producing accurate, high-quality copy.

Strong communication and social media skills are also a must. An interest in sport, while not essential, would be an advantage. We are looking for dynamic journalists who have a finger on the pulse of local life.

To join the team, you must:

• Demonstrate first-class reporting skills and the ability to react quickly to breaking news events.

• Engage our constantly growing online audience with versatile, compelling content, including the use of video and audio.

• Be a team player who will help to strengthen the reputation of our titles among both readers and advertisers.

To apply please send a covering letter, CV and samples of your work to alan.english@iconicnews.ie The closing date for applications is 6pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019.